Raty scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Raty logged just 6:15 of ice time, but he was still able to make an impact on the fourth line. The 20-year-old has tallied twice in his first five NHL contests while adding eight shots on net and a plus-2 rating. His limited playing time will keep him off the fantasy radar for now -- he's likely to head back to AHL Bridgeport once the Islanders get some forwards back from injury.