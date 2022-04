Raty was assigned to AHL Bridgeport on Tuesday.

After finishing up his season with Finnish club Jukurit, for which he racked up 40 points in 41 games, Raty will close out the year in the minors with the Sound Tigers. This will be the center's first foray into North America and could open the door for him to link up with the Islanders ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.