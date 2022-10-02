Raty has been spending time on the second power-play unit for the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Raty is one of the top prospects in the organization for the Islanders. That being said, it's highly unlikely that Raty would start the season with the team. The 19-year-old has been impressive and certainly has a future with the club, but that future won't start in October. His best chance to play with the Islanders will likely depend on when and how many injuries occur to current members and if they struggle to score goals as the season rolls along.