Beckman scored three goals and added an assist in AHL Bridgeport's 6-2 win over Lehigh Valley on Monday.

Beckman is having some success as a goal-scorer this season, earning 15 goals and nine assists over 34 contests. He's shooting 17.4 percent, his highest mark in any AHL season. He had a career-high 40 points in 55 regular-season outings between Utica and Bridgeport last year, but he could do even better in 2025-26 if he keeps up his current pace.