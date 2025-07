Beckman signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Islanders on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.

Beckman has earned three assists in 23 NHL outings, but he didn't get to hockey's highest level in 2024-25. He earned a total of 40 points in 55 games between AHL Utica and AHL Bridgeport, and he'll likely spend most of 2025-26 with Bridgeport.