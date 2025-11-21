Boqvist notched an assist in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Red Wings.

Boqvist will get the first crack at replacing Alexander Romanov (upper body) in the Islanders' lineup. The helper was Boqvist's first point in seven outings this season, and he's added two shots on net, two hits, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. Boqvist will likely be limited to third-pairing minutes, so he's not going to be a major factor on the scoresheet.