Boqvist logged an assist in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Boqvist got into the lineup for Ryan Pulock (lower body) in this game. It was just the second appearance for Boqvist in the Islanders' last 19 contests, but he was able to make it count with an assist to end his 14-game point drought. The defenseman has just two helpers all season to go with eight shots on net, 11 hits, 19 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 22 appearances. Boqvist will likely return to the press box once Pulock can get back in the lineup.