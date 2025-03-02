Boqvist logged two assists and two shots on goal in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

Boqvist made an early impact, assisting on the Islanders' first two goals of the game -- an even-strength marker for Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Kyle Palmieri's power-play tally. This ended a six-game point drought for Boqvist, who scored in his Islanders debut Feb. 1 but hadn't gotten back on the scoresheet since. The 24-year-old has nine points, 35 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 26 appearances between the Islanders and the Panthers this season. With the blue line much healthier than it was a month ago, Boqvist will be in competition with Scott Mayfield and Scott Perunovich for playing time.