Boqvist (upper body) won't play Thursday versus the Canadiens, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Boqvist was also dealing with an illness Tuesday, though it's unclear if he's recovered from it yet. In any case, he won't be in Thursday's lineup, sitting out for the fourth straight game. The 24-year-old's next chance to play is Saturday versus the Flames.
More News
-
Islanders' Adam Boqvist: Dealing with UBI and illness•
-
Islanders' Adam Boqvist: Won't play Sunday•
-
Islanders' Adam Boqvist: Unavailable Friday•
-
Islanders' Adam Boqvist: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Islanders' Adam Boqvist: Hurt in Tuesday's game•
-
Islanders' Adam Boqvist: Grabs apple in loss•