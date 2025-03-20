Now Playing

Boqvist (upper body) won't play Thursday versus the Canadiens, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Boqvist was also dealing with an illness Tuesday, though it's unclear if he's recovered from it yet. In any case, he won't be in Thursday's lineup, sitting out for the fourth straight game. The 24-year-old's next chance to play is Saturday versus the Flames.

