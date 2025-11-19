Boqvist was scratched in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Stars, but there may be room for him in the lineup if Alexander Romanov (upper body) misses time.

Boqvist has been a seventh defenseman this season, but he has managed to get into six of the Islanders' first 20 games. He's yet to record a point while adding one shot on goal, four blocked shots and two PIM. The 25-year-old could be the next man up to cover any potential absence for Romanov, who was boarded hard by Mikko Rantanen late in Tuesday's contest. Boqvist still won't have much fantasy appeal, as he lacks a clear path to power-play time even when he plays.