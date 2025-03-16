Boqvist (upper body) won't be an option for Sunday's matchup versus Florida, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Boqvist will miss his second straight game, though he did participate in Sunday's morning skate. He is progressing but hasn't been cleared for contact yet. Boqvist has four goals, 11 points, 37 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and 11 hits through 30 appearances between the Panthers and Islanders this season. With Boqvist and Adam Pelech (lower body) unavailable, Scott Mayfield and Mike Reilly will play against the Panthers on Sunday.