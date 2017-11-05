Pelech (undisclosed) will sit out Sunday's game against Colorado.

Sunday will mark the second consecutive missed game for Pelech, who prior to suffering the injury had played in each of the team's first 12 outings, recording four points and a plus-5 rating. Pelech resumed skating Friday and will be hoping for medical clearance prior to Tuesday's game against Edmonton.

