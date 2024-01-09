Pelech (upper body) was activated from long-term injured reserve Tuesday.

In a corresponding move, Semyon Varlamov (lower body) was put on injured reserve. Pelech appears to be ready to return from a 20-game absence Tuesday versus Vancouver. He has three assists, 17 PIM, 16 shots on goal, 28 blocked shots and 15 hits across 16 appearances this season. Pelech is projected to replace Samuel Bolduc in the lineup.