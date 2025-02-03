Pelech logged an assist, three blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Panthers.

Pelech continues to stabilize the Islanders' defense while also chipping in some offense. He has six helpers over his last eight contests. While he's battled his own long-term jaw injury this year, he's been healthy since returning in mid-December. The blueliner is up to 13 helpers, 67 shots on net, 52 hits, 48 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating across 32 appearances. The Islanders' recent additions on defense are all potential power-play options, so don't expect Pelech to see time with the man advantage.