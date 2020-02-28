Islanders' Adam Pelech: Average team since his injury
The Islanders have gone 10-10-5 since Pelech went down for the season with an Achilles injury, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Pelech only had one goal and eight assists in 38 games this season, so it isn't his offense that the team is missing, it's his play on defense. What has also hurt the Islanders is the fact that Pelech is left handed while his replacement, rookie Noah Dobson, shoots from the right side. Pelech won't return this season, but he'll be welcomed back with open arms when training camp opens in September.
