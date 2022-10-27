Pelech dished out two assists in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.

Pelech assisted on third-period tallies by Josh Bailey and Kyle Palmieri as the Islanders pulled away from a Rangers team that showed its tired legs on the second leg of a back-to-back. A pair of two-assist efforts comprise the entirety of Pelech's point total through seven games, but don't expect the defensive-minded blueliner to pick up the scoring pace -- Pelech's 28 points last season marked a career high and he has yet to surpass five goals in a season.