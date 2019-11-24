Islanders' Adam Pelech: Breaks drought with helper
Pelech recorded an assist, four blocked shots and two shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Sharks.
Pelech's point shot in the second period was tipped in by Casey Cizikas. Pelech entered the contest with no points in his last five games, but he's up to six points through 21 appearances overall this season. The 25-year-old defenseman has added 55 blocked shots, 44 hits and 12 PIM in 2019-20 -- he's typically more of a defensive presence on the second pairing.
