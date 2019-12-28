Pelech posted an assist, four hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Pelech entered Friday on an 11-game point drought, but he put that away by assisting on Casey Cizikas' shorthanded goal in the third period. The 25-year-old defenseman has just eight points to go with 77 hits, 80 blocks and 47 shots on goal in 36 appearances this season.