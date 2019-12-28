Islanders' Adam Pelech: Breaks lengthy drought with helper
Pelech posted an assist, four hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.
Pelech entered Friday on an 11-game point drought, but he put that away by assisting on Casey Cizikas' shorthanded goal in the third period. The 25-year-old defenseman has just eight points to go with 77 hits, 80 blocks and 47 shots on goal in 36 appearances this season.
More News
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Scoreless in 11 straight games•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Scoreless once again•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Breaks drought with helper•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Scoreless in five straight•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: First multi-point effort•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Slow start to season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.