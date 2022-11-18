Pelech scored a first-period goal and drew a second-period assist during Thursday's 5-4 loss to the host Predators.

Pelech briefly tied Thursday's matchup at 1-1 with his second goal in five games. The 28-year-old defenseman is not known for his offensive flair, going goalless during the opening 12 games this season. In 399 career games, Pelech has 21 goals. Pelech, who had four shots and two blocks in the loss, recorded his third two-point game this season.