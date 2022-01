Pelech notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Fresh off of being named to the Metropolitan Division's All-Star team, Pelech was able to add an assist on Matt Martin's empty-netter Monday. The 27-year-old Pelech has just seven points in 27 games, but he's been solid defensively with 46 blocked shots, 45 hits and a plus-6 rating. His lack of offense will limit his fantasy value to deeper formats since he doesn't really stand out in any one statistical area.