Since Pelech (Achilles) was lost to injury the Islanders are 3-5-2.

This is not to say that the loss of Pelech is why the Islanders are currently in a tailspin, just that it hasn't helped either. The Islanders have much bigger problems on offense than they do on the back end but they have also have given up six goals in two of their past five games, an unusually high total for a defense first team. Pelech is out for the remainder of the regular season so the Islanders will be forced to adjust to life without him and the sooner the better.