Islanders' Adam Pelech: Ends scoreless drought
Pelech recorded an assist as the Islanders defeated the Blues, 4-3 on Saturday.
Pelech is having a solid season with three goals, five assists and a rating of plus-10 in 37 games. Pelech is never going to light up the scoreboard on any kind of consistent basis, but he has become a reliable defender in his own zone. The Islanders will have some tough decisions coming on playing time in the near future when Thomas Hockey (upper body) returns from IR. As well as Pelech has played this season, he could see time as a healthy scratch every now and again should the Isles elect to keep Devon Toews with the big club.
