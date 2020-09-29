General manager Lou Lamoriello expects Pelech (wrist) is expected to be ready for next season't training camp, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Pelech missed the last game of the Islanders' playoff run after suffering a wrist injury in Game 5 versus the Lightning, and he underwent wrist surgery shortly thereafter, but he should be back to 100 percent ahead of next campaign's training camp, whenever that may be. The 26-year-old blueliner notched nine points in 38 regular-season contests before adding five points in 21 postseason appearances this year.