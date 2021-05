Pelech registered a goal and an assist with two shots and one hit in a 4-2 loss to the Sabres on Monday.

Pelech accounted for his second multi-point game of the year, netting his fourth goal of the season midway through the opening period and setting up Oliver Wahlstrom's second-period tally. The 26-year-old Pelech has 13 points and a plus-10 rating in 52 games on the year.