Pelech scored a goal on three shots, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.

This was Pelech's first goal of the season. The 32-year-old defenseman has added two assists, 17 shots on net, 13 hits, 24 blocked shots, 19 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 13 appearances. Pelech could be in line for increased defensive duties if Ryan Pulock (upper body) is forced to miss time with the injury he sustained Thursday. While Pelech has topped the 20-point mark four times in his career, his heavy playing style often leads to missed time, making him unreliable in most fantasy formats.