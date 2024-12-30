Pelech produced an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Penguins.

Pelech earned his first point in six games since he returned from a jaw injury. The 30-year-old defenseman has seen steady top-four minutes as usual in that span, but he has a minus-1 rating with nine hits and 10 blocked shots since his return. Overall, Pelech's at five assists, 35 shots on net, 26 hits, 22 blocks and a minus-4 rating through 17 appearances this season, offering physicality with limited offense.