Pelech had a goal and a shorthanded assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Pelech assisted on Cal Clutterbuck's shorty before lighting the lamp himself in a two-point second period that propelled his team to a 3-0 lead. This was Pelech's first multi-point performance of the season, and it brings the blueliner's season total to five points through 15 games.