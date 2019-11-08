Islanders' Adam Pelech: First multi-point effort
Pelech had a goal and a shorthanded assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.
Pelech assisted on Cal Clutterbuck's shorty before lighting the lamp himself in a two-point second period that propelled his team to a 3-0 lead. This was Pelech's first multi-point performance of the season, and it brings the blueliner's season total to five points through 15 games.
More News
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Slow start to season•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Top-pair defender•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Two points in four playoff games•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Two points in last three games•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Spoils shutout in loss•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: One point in last 10 games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.