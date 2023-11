Pelech (lower body) will be a game-time call Tuesday versus Minnesota, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Pelech took part in Tuesday's morning skate, which bodes well for his availability after he sat out Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Carolina. He has one assist, 10 shots on goal, 20 blocked shots and 12 hits in nine games this season. If Pelech is good to go Tuesday, Samuel Bolduc will probably be a healthy scratch.