Pelech (upper body) will be a game-time decision against the Leafs on Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Pelech looks poised to return versus Toronto after practicing with the team but coach Patrick Roy wouldn't go so far as to confirm the blueliner was ready to suit up. Injuries have limited the 29-year-old Pelech to a mere 25 outings this season in which he recorded four points, 19 hits and 42 blocks. At this point, Pelech will be hard-pressed to reach the 20-point threshold, a mark he hit in each of the previous two seasons.