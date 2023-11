Pelech (lower body) will be a game-time call versus Edmonton on Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Pelech has been out of the lineup for three of the Islanders' last four contests due to his lower-body issue. The defender is mired in a nine-game pointless streak and is still looking for his first goal of the season. Considering the Toronto native is coming off a career-high six goals last year, extended scoring droughts for Pelech should be expected.