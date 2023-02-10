Pelech logged an assist, four hits, two blocked shots, two shots on goal and four PIM in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Canucks.

Pelech's offense is starting to come around -- he has three helpers over his last four contests. He struggled initially after returning from a head injury that cost him six weeks. The 28-year-old defenseman is up to 14 points, 44 shots on net, 51 hits, 55 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 34 appearances this season while playing in his usual top-four role alongside Ryan Pulock.