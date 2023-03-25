Pelech was credited with an assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Upon finding an open lane, Pelech fired the puck at the net and teammate Kyle Palmieri squared up at the doorstep for the deflected goal. It wasn't the prettiest way to get his team on the scoreboard, but between the helper, three blocked shots and four shots on goal, Pelech ended up with a fairly strong fantasy performance. The top-pairing defenseman has five goals, 14 assists and a plus-15 rating through 52 games.