Pelech scored a goal on two shots, doled out three hits and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins in Game 1.
Pelech tied the game at 2-2 with a long-range shot in the second period. It was the defenseman's first point in seven playoff contests. The 26-year-old has added 13 shots on net, 22 hits and eight blocked shots in the postseason as a top-pairing option for the Islanders.
