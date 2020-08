Pelech recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 win over the Capitals in Game 2.

Pelech's assist on Anders Lee's empty-net goal was the former's first point of the playoffs in six games. The 25-year-old Pelech has added eight shots, 10 blocked shots and 17 hits in that span. He's much more of a defense-first blueliner, which makes Pelech a no-go in most fantasy formats.