Pelech hasn't lit the lamp in his last 16 games.

Pelech does have three goals and 14 points in 39 games this season but only four points, all assists, in those last 16 contests. What might concern the team more is that even though on the season Pelech has a rating of plus-10, over his previous 12 games, since returning from a head injury, that rating is minus-2. While the Islanders don't rely on much offense from Pelech, they do need him to be a strong force in his own zone, especially with the team dealing with multiple injuries to their offensive corps.