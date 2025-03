Pelech (lower body) will play against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, according to Rachel Luscher of the Islanders' official site.

After a one-game absence, Pelech will play alongside Tony DeAngelo in Tuesday's matchup because Alexander Romanov (illness) is unavailable. The 30-year-old Pelech has 17 assists, 87 shots on goal, 65 blocked shots and 68 hits across 45 appearances this season.