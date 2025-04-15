Pelech cleared concussion protocol and will be available versus Washington on Tuesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Pelech will avoid missing any games after being forced to exit Sunday's clash with the Devils after just 9:06 of ice time. The 30-year-old defenseman is not exactly known for his offensive upside, as evident by the fact that he has yet to find the back of the net in 59 games this season. Pelech has rushed out 21 helpers, however, getting him back over the 20-point threshold for the third time in the last four years.