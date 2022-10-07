Pelech has his third assist of the preseason as the Islanders defeated the Devils 5-2 on Thursday.

Pelech is not known for his offense, as the 28 points he had last season were a career-high. The Islanders need Pelech to provide a strong presence in their defensive zone, especially in front of the net. Pelech and Ryan Pulock are again expected to be paired this season. More often than not, this duo will draw the top offensive unit from the opposing team.