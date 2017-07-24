Pelech agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension with the Islanders on Monday.

After playing in just 44 games last season, Pelech is expected to take on an expanded role this year -- likely on the Isles' third pairing. When the 22-year-old was in the lineup during the 2016-17 campaign, he averaged a mere 16:50 of ice time but still tallied 10 points. With more outings and minutes potentially coming his way, the blueliner stands a decent chance of doubling his point total in the upcoming season.

