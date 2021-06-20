Pelech produced two assists and four blocks in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Lighting in Game 4.
Pelech drew the secondary assist on goals by Mathew Barzal and Matt Martin in the latter stages of the second period, helping the Islanders build a 3-0 lead. It was Pelech's first multi-point performance of the playoffs and snapped his four-game point drought.
