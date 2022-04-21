Pelech has set a career-high in points this season for the Islanders, with 28.

While Pelech only has three goals, the 28 points are seven more than his previous high of 21 set in the 2018-19 season. Pelech may also set a career-best in his rating, which is currently at plus-20, two behind his plus-22, also in 18-19. This is quite impressive when you consider the issues the Islanders have gone through this season, such as opening the season with a 13-game road trip and playing through a COVID-19 outbreak.