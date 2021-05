Pelech put four shots on Tristan Jarry in the Islanders 5-4 loss to the Penguins in Game 3 of their playoff series Thursday.

Pelech didn't have a point in the game, but he had almost as many SOG as the rest of the defenders for the Isles combined. This is something of an oddity as Pelech isn't known for his offensive abilities. Pelech will next get a chance to register a point when the Islanders try and even their series versus the Penguins on Saturday.