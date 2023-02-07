Pelech has struggled over his last five games since returning from a concussion.

Pelech only has one point, an assist, in those games, but what is much more concerning is that he has a rating of minus-2 in those contests. That rating is even though the team has only allowed nine goals total in those five games. Perhaps a slow start from his return is to be expected as Pelech rounds himself back into form after missing 21 games due to the injury. Pelech will look to get back to the player considered to be the best defensive defenseman for the Islanders on Tuesday when they host the Kraken.