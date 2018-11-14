Islanders' Adam Pelech: Healthy scratch Tuesday
Pelech was a healthy scratch Tuesday versus the Canucks, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Pelech made several mistakes during the game Saturday versus the Panthers. Those mistakes led to two goals for the Panthers and also led to Pelech being a healthy scratch for the second time this season Tuesday. Pelech will next get a chance to play Thursday versus the rival Rangers.
