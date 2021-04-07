Pelech will be a restricted free agent with arbitration rights after this season, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Pelech will have just completed a four-year, $6.4 million contract and will likely be looking for at least $5 million per season. Pelech is the best defensive defenseman for the Islanders, and they will want to keep him. Still, a flat salary cap could make things difficult as Anthony Beauvillier and Ilya Sorokin will also be looking for hefty raises. While Pelech and Sorokin are almost certain to stay with the Islanders, Beauvillier may be the odd-man-out due to the cap crunch.