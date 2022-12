Pelech (upper body) left Tuesday's game versus the Blues, and head coach Lane Lambert had no update on his status after the contest, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Pelech looked dazed on a hit from Robert Bortuzzo in the third period. The 28-year-old Pelech didn't return to the game, and an update on his status will likely have to wait until prior to Friday's game versus the Devils. If he can't play, Robin Salo would likely draw into the lineup.