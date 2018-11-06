Islanders' Adam Pelech: Lends helping hand Monday
Pelech managed to pick up a primary assist in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canadiens.
Pelech set the table for Casey Cizikas' first-period tally that opened the scoring in the contest. The burly defenseman has quietly produced one goal and three assists over 13 games this season.
More News
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Could be healthy scratch Wednesday•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Criticized by coach•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: One shot on goal in win•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Proves he belongs•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Snaps 16-game pointless streak•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: One point in last 12 games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...