Pelech scored a goal in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Pelech's third-period tally was the last goal in the game, as the Islanders' comeback effort fell short. It was his first goal since Nov. 26, and his first point since Feb. 9. The 28-year-old defenseman doesn't generate a ton of offense, and his 15 points in 41 outings this season is not that different from the 28 points he logged in 78 games a year ago. Pelech has added 55 shots on net, 62 hits, 68 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a plus-12 rating in his usual top-four role in 2022-23.