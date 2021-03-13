Pelech scored his first goal in eight games and second of the season in the Islanders' 5-3 victory over the Devils on Thursday.

Pelech is not on the Islanders for his offensive ability, as he has never scored more than five goals in a season or accrued more than 21 points. He is a solid stay-at-home defender who excels in protecting in front of his own net, as his plus-9 rating will attest.