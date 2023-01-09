Pelech (head) has resumed skating, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Pelech has been on the ice three times on his own recently, according to coach Lane Lambert. The Islanders defender has been unavailable since Dec. 6. It remains unclear when he will be available to return, but at least he appears to be making some progress.
